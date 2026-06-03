Two men who kidnapped New York taxi driver charged

June 3, 2026

Two Wyandanch men are accused of threatening a taxi driver with a knife, stealing cash, and forcing the vehicle to stop during a ride from Queens to Suffolk County.

Suffolk County, N.Y. – Two Wyandanch men have been indicted on kidnapping and robbery charges after prosecutors say they terrorized a taxi driver during a trip from Far Rockaway to Suffolk County and stole cash from him at knifepoint.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced Wednesday that James Davender, 20, and Antoine Sims, 20, were each charged with Kidnapping in the Second Degree and multiple robbery offenses in connection with the April incident.

Key Points

• Two Wyandanch men were indicted on kidnapping and robbery charges involving a taxi driver.

• Prosecutors allege one suspect threatened the driver with a knife while the other stole cash.

• Both defendants face up to 25 years in prison if convicted of the top charge.

Tierney said the alleged attack targeted a working driver who was simply transporting passengers to their destination.

“These two defendants allegedly terrorized a hardworking taxi driver who was just trying to do his job,” Tierney said in a statement announcing the indictments.

Alleged robbery during ride

According to investigators, the defendants hired a taxi around 1 p.m. on April 22 for a trip from Far Rockaway in Queens to Wyandanch.

During the ride, Davender allegedly began yelling at the driver and repeatedly grabbed the steering wheel, causing the vehicle to swerve and change direction. Authorities also allege that both men forced the gear shift into park multiple times in an effort to stop the vehicle.

Prosecutors said Davender then threatened to stab the driver with a folding knife unless he surrendered his wallet.

When the driver refused, Sims allegedly reached into the victim’s front pocket and took approximately $60 in cash before the pair fled on foot, according to the investigation.

Court appearances and bail

Davender was arraigned before Suffolk County Supreme Court Justice Richard Ambro on May 13. He was charged with Kidnapping in the Second Degree, Robbery in the First Degree, and Robbery in the Second Degree.

The court ordered Davender held on $100,000 cash bail, $200,000 bond, or a $500,000 partially secured bond. He is scheduled to return to court on June 17.

Sims was arraigned before Acting Supreme Court Justice Richard I. Horowitz on May 29 on the same charges.

Justice Horowitz ordered Sims held on $50,000 cash bail, $150,000 bond, or a $350,000 partially secured bond. Sims is due back in court on June 10.

Both face lengthy prison terms

If convicted of the top count of Kidnapping in the Second Degree, each defendant faces a potential prison sentence of up to 25 years.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Marissa Edelstein and Kieran R. Rogers of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office Major Crime Bureau.

The investigation was conducted by Detective Lucas McDonald of the Suffolk County Police Department’s First Squad.