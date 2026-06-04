June 4, 2026

Police release photos of persons of interest after late-night incident near 49th Street

OCEAN CITY, Md. — A late-night assault investigation at a restaurant in Ocean City has prompted police to seek the public’s help identifying two men photographed near the scene.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight on May 30, 2026, at a restaurant near 49th Street, according to the Ocean City Police Department.

Photo: mystery pair wanted for questioning after late-night ocean city assault

Investigators released photographs of two individuals they are attempting to identify as part of the ongoing assault investigation.

Police described the first individual as a white adult male who was last seen wearing dark-colored pants, a red T-shirt and a white hat.

The second individual is described as a white adult male who was last seen wearing a light blue polo shirt and dark pants.

Photo: mystery pair wanted for questioning after late-night ocean city assault

Authorities have not released additional details regarding the circumstances of the assault but are urging anyone who recognizes the individuals or has information about the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PFC R. Osowiecki at 410-723-6610 or by email at ROsowiecki@oceancitymd.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 410-520-5136 or through the Ocean City Police Department’s online tip portal. Investigators ask that tipsters reference case number 2026-00-1188.

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