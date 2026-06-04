Fake Venmo buyer allegedly tricks Stafford seller into sending money

June 4, 2026

Online marketplace deal turns costly after scammer poses as payment service representative

STAFFORD, Va. — What appeared to be a routine online sale turned into a financial scam after a Stafford County resident was allegedly deceived into sending money to a fraudster posing as a Venmo representative.

The incident was reported on June 2 at approximately 12:31 p.m. on Anita Drive, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the victim listed an item for sale and was contacted by a prospective buyer who offered to pay through Venmo. After creating a Venmo account, the victim did not see a payment arrive.

The suspect then directed the victim to an email that appeared to be from Venmo and instructed them to call a customer support number included in the message.

Authorities said the number connected the victim with a fraudulent representative who claimed funds needed to be transferred in order to open a business account. The victim made several transfers before realizing the situation was a scam.

The victim later contacted their legitimate bank, closed the affected account and changed personal information to prevent additional losses.

No suspect information was released.

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