Fake Venmo buyer allegedly tricks Stafford seller into sending money

Online marketplace deal turns costly after scammer poses as payment service representative
STAFFORD, Va. — What appeared to be a routine online sale turned into a financial scam after a Stafford County resident was allegedly deceived into sending money to a fraudster posing as a Venmo representative.
The incident was reported on June 2 at approximately 12:31 p.m. on Anita Drive, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators said the victim listed an item for sale and was contacted by a prospective buyer who offered to pay through Venmo. After creating a Venmo account, the victim did not see a payment arrive.
The suspect then directed the victim to an email that appeared to be from Venmo and instructed them to call a customer support number included in the message.
Authorities said the number connected the victim with a fraudulent representative who claimed funds needed to be transferred in order to open a business account. The victim made several transfers before realizing the situation was a scam.
The victim later contacted their legitimate bank, closed the affected account and changed personal information to prevent additional losses.
No suspect information was released.
Key Points
- A Stafford County resident reported falling victim to a Venmo-related scam.
- The victim was allegedly convinced to send money after contacting a fake customer support number.
- The victim later closed the affected account and notified their bank.