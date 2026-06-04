Surprise phone bill leads Stafford resident to uncover suspected identity fraud

June 4, 2026

Unauthorized account sparks investigation after bank blocks suspicious charge

STAFFORD, Va. — A Stafford County resident discovered signs of possible identity fraud after receiving a phone bill from a company they had never used.

The incident was reported June 2 at approximately 12:55 p.m. on Willow Glen Court, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim initially noticed an unauthorized transaction on a bank account. Bank representatives informed the victim that the suspicious charge had been stopped before it was processed.

Soon afterward, the victim received a bill from a phone company despite never having opened an account with the provider.

The victim contacted the company to report the issue. Authorities said a police report was required as part of the investigation into the suspected fraudulent activity.

No suspects have been identified.

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