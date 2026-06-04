Surprise phone bill leads Stafford resident to uncover suspected identity fraud

Unauthorized account sparks investigation after bank blocks suspicious charge
STAFFORD, Va. — A Stafford County resident discovered signs of possible identity fraud after receiving a phone bill from a company they had never used.
The incident was reported June 2 at approximately 12:55 p.m. on Willow Glen Court, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim initially noticed an unauthorized transaction on a bank account. Bank representatives informed the victim that the suspicious charge had been stopped before it was processed.
Soon afterward, the victim received a bill from a phone company despite never having opened an account with the provider.
The victim contacted the company to report the issue. Authorities said a police report was required as part of the investigation into the suspected fraudulent activity.
No suspects have been identified.
Key Points
- A Stafford resident reported possible identity fraud after receiving an unexpected phone bill.
- A suspicious bank transaction was stopped before being processed.
- A police report was requested to assist with the investigation.