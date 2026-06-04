Man fights for life after neck stabbing on Schenectady street

June 4, 2026

Victim was conscious when officers arrived, but remains in serious condition as detectives search for answers

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — A man was rushed to a hospital with a serious neck wound after a late-night stabbing on a Schenectady street, leaving detectives searching for the person responsible.

The violence unfolded at approximately 9:59 p.m. on June 2 in the 800 block of State Street, according to the Schenectady Police Department.

Emergency calls brought officers to the scene after reports of an adult male suffering from a stab wound to the neck.

When officers arrived, they found the victim conscious but seriously injured. Police provided initial medical aid before paramedics with the Schenectady Fire Department took over treatment.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he remains under medical care.

Investigators have not released details regarding what led to the stabbing, and no arrests have been announced.

The Schenectady Police Department’s Detective Division is continuing to investigate the incident and is asking anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Schenectady Police Department Tips Line at 518-788-6566.

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