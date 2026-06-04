Store theft suspect caught on camera after alleged shoplifting attempt in Southwest D.C.

June 4, 2026

Police release image as search intensifies for person accused of concealing merchandise

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A suspected shoplifter is being sought after allegedly concealing merchandise inside a Southwest Washington store before attempting to leave without paying.

The incident occurred on May 20, 2026, in the 1100 block of 4th Street Southwest, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators said the suspect entered the business and concealed merchandise in an apparent attempt to steal the items.

Authorities have not released details regarding the value or type of merchandise involved.

Police have released an image of the suspect and are asking for the public’s help identifying the individual.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or submit an anonymous tip by texting 50411. Police ask that tipsters reference CCN 26068552.

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