Drug ring shipped fentanyl, cocaine and meth through the mail, prosecutors say

June 4, 2026

Four defendants face major trafficking charges after investigators seized thousands of fentanyl pills and narcotics sent across state lines

MINEOLA, N.Y. — A years-long investigation into an alleged interstate drug trafficking network has resulted in the indictment of four defendants accused of mailing fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine into New York, with authorities seizing enough fentanyl to potentially kill hundreds of thousands of people.

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced that Macayo Parrott, 51, of Arizona; Bruce Frazier, 51, of Hempstead; Antwann Meyers, 45, of Queens; and Robert Bowie, 50, of Arizona were indicted on various conspiracy and drug trafficking charges tied to an operation that allegedly used the U.S. mail to transport narcotics into Nassau County and the New York City area.

According to prosecutors, investigators identified more than 100 parcels believed to contain narcotics that were allegedly shipped between 2023 and 2025. Authorities said 81 of those shipments were destined for New York State, including 21 sent to Nassau County.

The investigation, conducted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s New York Task Force Division, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office, allegedly linked shipments to addresses in Queens, Brooklyn and Hempstead.

Investigators intercepted multiple packages during the probe, including parcels allegedly containing more than 2.2 kilograms of methamphetamine, approximately 1 kilogram of cocaine and large quantities of fentanyl. Authorities said more than 4,000 fentanyl pills and nearly 1,850 grams of fentanyl bricks were ultimately seized during the investigation.

When authorities arrested the defendants on March 4, 2026, investigators recovered more than 2,000 fentanyl pills from Meyers’ Queens residence, according to prosecutors. Additional evidence, including cellphones, packing materials and documents, was allegedly seized from residences connected to the defendants.

Parrott was arraigned June 2 and faces charges including Operating as a Major Trafficker and multiple counts of criminal sale and possession of controlled substances. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years to life in prison. The remaining defendants also face serious felony drug charges and have pleaded not guilty.

Authorities emphasized that the charges are allegations and that all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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