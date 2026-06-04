June 4, 2026

Boston police comfort dog joins officers in supporting children and families at Franklin Park Zoo

BOSTON, Mass. — Wagging tails and community spirit were on full display as Boston Police officers and the department’s beloved comfort dog, Copper, joined families for the annual New England Congenital Heart Walk.

The event, organized by the Children’s Heart Foundation, took place at Franklin Park Zoo and brought together supporters from across the region to raise awareness for congenital heart conditions affecting children.

Members of the Boston Police Department’s Bureau of Community Engagement attended the walk, spending time with participants and sharing information and resources with families and community members.

Photo: copper steals the show at new england heart walk in boston

One of the day’s most popular attendees was Copper, the department’s comfort dog, who greeted walkers, posed for photos and offered encouragement throughout the event.

The walk serves as an opportunity to support children and families impacted by congenital heart disease while raising awareness and funding for research and advocacy efforts.

Boston Police thanked the Children’s Heart Foundation for including the department in the event and for its continued work supporting families throughout New England.

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