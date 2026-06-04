Bronx man gets 17 years for killing brother with bowling ball

June 4, 2026

Prosecutors say victim was attacked while sleeping in a case that shattered a family

BRONX, N.Y. — A Bronx man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for killing his brother by repeatedly striking him in the head with a bowling ball, bringing a years-long homicide case to a close.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark announced that 43-year-old Jayson Dargan was sentenced on June 3 after previously pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

According to prosecutors, the deadly attack occurred sometime between Oct. 22, 2023, and Nov. 1, 2023.

Investigators said Dargan placed a bowling ball inside a black garbage bag before repeatedly striking his brother, 44-year-old Timothy Dargan, in the head while he was sleeping.

The injuries proved fatal.

Dargan entered a guilty plea on May 8, 2026, before Bronx Supreme Court Justice Alvin Yearwood. In addition to the 17-year prison sentence, he was ordered to serve five years of post-release supervision.

“This defendant in cold blood killed his own brother as he slept,” Clark said in a statement. “This one senseless act has torn a family apart.”

The case was investigated by detectives from the NYPD’s 44th Precinct and Bronx North Homicide Squad.

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