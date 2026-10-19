Cory Booker Swimming in Nearly $22.6 Million as GOP Challenger Nets Less Than $10,000

Cory Booker raised about 50 times as much as Republican Justin Murphy during the third quarter ahead of New Jersey’s November Senate election.

TRENTON, NJ — Sen. Cory Booker entered the final stretch of his reelection campaign with nearly $22.6 million available, compared with $9,578 for Republican challenger Justin Murphy, according to campaign-finance figures reported by the New Jersey Monitor.

Booker raised approximately $1.8 million between July 1 and September 30. Murphy brought in $35,860 during the same period, leaving the candidates separated by roughly a 50-to-1 fundraising gap. News From The States

Murphy says campaign must rely on work

Murphy acknowledged the financial disadvantage during a debate earlier this month.

“We’re not going to out-fundraise Cory Booker,” he said. “We can out-work him, but we’re not going to out-fundraise him.”

Booker spent just under $2.3 million during the quarter, including a $1 million transfer to the Democratic State Committee. Murphy reported spending $26,404.

The candidates face voters November 3 in New Jersey’s U.S. Senate election. News From The States