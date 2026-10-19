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Cory Booker Swimming in Nearly $22.6 Million as GOP Challenger Nets Less Than $10,000

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Cory booker holds a substantial campaign-finance advantage over republican senate challenger justin murphy.

Cory Booker raised about 50 times as much as Republican Justin Murphy during the third quarter ahead of New Jersey’s November Senate election.

TRENTON, NJ — Sen. Cory Booker entered the final stretch of his reelection campaign with nearly $22.6 million available, compared with $9,578 for Republican challenger Justin Murphy, according to campaign-finance figures reported by the New Jersey Monitor.

Booker raised approximately $1.8 million between July 1 and September 30. Murphy brought in $35,860 during the same period, leaving the candidates separated by roughly a 50-to-1 fundraising gap. News From The States

Murphy says campaign must rely on work

Murphy acknowledged the financial disadvantage during a debate earlier this month.

“We’re not going to out-fundraise Cory Booker,” he said. “We can out-work him, but we’re not going to out-fundraise him.”

Booker spent just under $2.3 million during the quarter, including a $1 million transfer to the Democratic State Committee. Murphy reported spending $26,404.

The candidates face voters November 3 in New Jersey’s U.S. Senate election. News From The States

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