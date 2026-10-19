Longtime Shore favorites, national chains and neighborhood businesses are shutting down, with more restaurants preparing to serve their final customers.

NEW JERSEY — October is bringing a string of restaurant closures across New Jersey, from Bonefish Grill in Brick and Fratello’s in Sea Girt to two True Food Kitchen locations. Other familiar businesses, including Annie’s Deli in Pluckemin and Salted Lime in Somerville, are preparing for their final days.

The reasons vary. Some owners are selling, one chain is restructuring in bankruptcy, and a longtime deli says building conditions and fire-code requirements are forcing its departure.

Bonefish Grill closes in Brick after 20 years

Photo: these new jersey restaurants closed in october adding to new jersey's growing business body count

Bonefish Grill at 179 Van Zile Road permanently closed October 12, ending a roughly two-decade run in Brick Township.

The location disappeared from the company’s website, and photographs shared after the shutdown showed its signage had been removed. The company had not publicly explained the decision in the initial reporting, and the number of affected employees was not confirmed.

Fratello’s serves its final meals in Sea Girt

Fratello’s at 810 The Plaza closed October 14 after approximately 20 years in business.

“The restaurant and property have been sold, and our last day is Wednesday, October 14, 2026,” the restaurant announced.

The sale ends a long run for the Italian restaurant, another familiar dining destination leaving the Jersey Shore this month.

True Food Kitchen shuts two New Jersey restaurants

Photo: these new jersey restaurants closed in october adding to new jersey's growing business body count

True Food Kitchen closed its restaurants at the Shops at Riverside in Hackensack and Menlo Park Mall in Edison after business October 4.

The health-focused chain included both locations among 12 nationwide closures connected to its Chapter 11 restructuring. The company said 34 restaurants would remain open as it pursued a court-supervised sale.

Chip City exits familiar downtown storefronts

Chip City’s shutdown also reached New Jersey, with closures reported in Hoboken, Montclair and Ridgewood in early October.

The cookie chain’s Hoboken shop at 113 Washington Street and Montclair location at 2 Church Street had opened in 2023. Its Ridgewood storefront was at 305 East Ridgewood Avenue.

The company’s remaining stores ceased operations October 1, ending a business that had expanded beyond its New York roots.

Bloomfield loses 23 Skiddoo Café

23 Skiddoo Café at 33 Carteret Street in Bloomfield announced its closure in early October after opening in 2018.

Owner Hodge Halili described the difficulty of sustaining the neighborhood business. A farewell gathering was announced for October 24 and 25, giving customers another opportunity to say goodbye.

Annie’s Deli prepares to close after 40 years

Annie’s Deli at 2095 Burnt Mills Road in Pluckemin has announced October 24 as its final day.

Management attributed the decision to “new fire codes and the age of our building,” bringing the family-owned deli’s four-decade run toward an end.

Customers still have time to visit before the scheduled Saturday closing.

Salted Lime’s owner sells the Somerville restaurant

Salted Lime at 46 East Main Street in Somerville will serve its final customers October 30, nearly eight years after opening.

“Unfortunately, I have made the difficult decision to sell Salted Lime,” owner Mark Farro announced.

Another restaurant is expected to take over the space. Customers with outstanding gift cards were advised to redeem them before Salted Lime closes.

Goodbeet winds down its Haddon Township storefront

Goodbeet at 29 Haddon Avenue ended full kitchen service October 9 after nearly 11 years.

Limited grab-and-go sales, meal preparation and wholesale operations were scheduled to continue through October 31. The business also outlined plans to continue through products, wholesale offerings and pop-up events after the storefront closes.

Two other recent closures affect local customers

In Jersey City, Subculture announced September 26 that it had temporarily vacated its storefront for building repairs. The owners said structural safety concerns prompted the move, while catering continued without an announced reopening date.

Rockin Roots in Hillsdale also closed September 26 after seven years. Both closures were covered in October but occurred before the month began.