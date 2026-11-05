$1 million pennsylvania lottery scratch-off sold at lycoming county minitmart

A $50 scratch-off ticket delivers a seven-figure prize at a Loyalsock Township convenience store, earning the retailer a $5,000 bonus.

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA – A $1 million Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket has been sold at a Lycoming County convenience store, putting a seven-figure prize in the spotlight near Williamsport. The lucky ticket came from Nittany MinitMart on East Third Street, where a $50 Million Dollar Win It All game delivered one of its top prizes.

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Wednesday, November 4, that Nittany MinitMart, located at 1450 East Third Street in Loyalsock Township, sold the million-dollar ticket. The store will receive a $5,000 retailer bonus for selling the winning scratch-off.

The lottery did not publicly identify the prize recipient or disclose when the ticket was purchased or claimed. The $1 million prize is subject to applicable tax withholding, meaning the amount ultimately received will be less than the advertised value.

$50 Scratch-Off Delivers $1 Million Prize Near Williamsport

The winning ticket came from Million Dollar Win It All, a Pennsylvania Lottery instant game priced at $50.

The game offers top prizes of $1 million, and the ticket sold at Nittany MinitMart qualified for one of those seven-figure payouts.

The prize represents 20,000 times the original ticket price before taxes.

Lottery officials did not release additional details about the purchaser or how the winning ticket was selected from the store’s available inventory.

Unlike Powerball or Mega Millions, scratch-off tickets do not rely on scheduled drawings. The prize outcome is determined by the ticket’s preprinted game results.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said scratch-off tickets are distributed randomly, meaning retailers do not know which tickets contain winning prizes.

The lottery also does not know where major winning scratch-offs have been sold until the prizes are claimed.

Nittany MinitMart Receives $5,000 Lottery Bonus

The $1 million ticket was sold at Nittany MinitMart, 1450 East Third Street, in Loyalsock Township.

The convenience store is located in Lycoming County, just outside Williamsport, along a commercial stretch of East Third Street.

For selling the winning scratch-off, the business will receive a $5,000 bonus from the Pennsylvania Lottery.

That payment is separate from the ticket’s $1 million prize.

The retailer bonus does not reduce the amount awarded to the ticket holder.

Lottery officials did not disclose whether the store had previously sold other major winning tickets.

The announcement makes Nittany MinitMart the latest Pennsylvania retailer associated with a million-dollar instant-game prize.

Pennsylvania Lottery Explains How to Claim Million-Dollar Ticket

The Pennsylvania Lottery reminds players that scratch-off prizes must be claimed before their expiration dates.

Unlike Powerball and other draw games, the deadline for a scratch-off prize is tied to the game’s official end-sale date.

Pennsylvania scratch-off prizes expire one year after the end-sale date listed on the lottery’s website.

Players holding a major winning ticket are encouraged to sign the back immediately and keep it in a secure location.

The lottery advises prize claimants to call 1-800-692-7481 for instructions on claiming their winnings.

Prizes exceeding $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding, so the payment on a $1 million ticket will be reduced by required taxes.

Players can review official rules and game information through the Pennsylvania Lottery’s website or its mobile app.

Million-Dollar Prize Brings Lottery Spotlight to Lycoming County

The seven-figure ticket marks a significant lottery prize for Loyalsock Township and the surrounding Williamsport area.

The Pennsylvania Lottery confirmed the winning retailer, game and prize amount in its November 4 announcement.

The agency did not identify the claimant or disclose any additional information about the circumstances surrounding the purchase.

The lottery directs its proceeds toward programs that support older Pennsylvanians, including transportation, prescription assistance and other services.