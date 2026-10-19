Manchester kids first candidates pledge to protect school programs and watch spending

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ — Protecting student programs while controlling school spending is the central pledge of Manchester Kids First, a three-candidate slate seeking seats on the township’s Board of Education in the November 3 election.

Board of Education Incumbent Timothy Poss and candidates Paula Nowakowski and Steven M. Giordano say they want closer scrutiny of district expenditures, stronger communication with residents and continued support for academics, athletics and the arts.

Their campaign also emphasizes the financial pressures facing families and seniors living on fixed incomes in the township.

A press release sent out recenty says:



With the November 3 Board of Education election approaching, the Manchester Kids First team is bringing a positive message to residents: strong schools, responsible spending, and a community where students, parents, teachers, seniors, and taxpayers all have a voice.

The team, consisting of incumbent Board of Education member Timothy Poss and candidates Paula Nowakowski and Steven M. Giordano, is focused on strengthening Manchester Township schools while recognizing the financial challenges facing local families and senior citizens.

Their approach centers on a straightforward philosophy: Put students first, protect educational opportunities, support educators, and spend taxpayer dollars conservatively and responsibly.

A Commitment to Manchester’s Students and Taxpayers

For Manchester Kids First, providing children with a quality education and protecting taxpayers are not competing priorities. The candidates believe both can be accomplished through careful budgeting, accountability, and thoughtful leadership.

Manchester Township is home to many senior citizens, including residents living on fixed incomes who are increasingly concerned about rising property taxes and the cost of living.

The team believes those concerns deserve serious attention whenever the Board considers spending decisions.

“Our seniors helped build this community, and many are now living on fixed incomes. We have a responsibility to look out for them just as much as we look out for our students,” Poss said. “We need to make sure every taxpayer dollar is being spent wisely. A strong school district shouldn’t come at the expense of seniors and families struggling to afford their homes.”

The candidates support a conservative approach to school spending, including carefully reviewing expenditures, questioning unnecessary costs, evaluating staffing decisions, and planning for the district’s long-term financial stability.

Poss, who has served on the Board since 2023, has demonstrated his willingness to take independent positions on financial matters, including voting against a district budget when he believed the spending was not financially responsible.

“Sometimes leadership means asking difficult questions and making decisions that may not be popular. Our taxpayers deserve Board members who will examine the numbers, challenge unnecessary spending, and make decisions based on what is sustainable for our community,” Poss said.

Three Candidates With Deep Community Connections

Manchester Kids First brings together three candidates whose professional and personal experiences offer different perspectives on public education.

Timothy Poss, a lifelong Manchester resident and 2005 Manchester Township High School graduate, is a police lieutenant, small business owner, youth sports coach, and father of two children currently attending Manchester schools.

Having served on the Board of Education since 2023, Poss brings firsthand experience with district operations, budgeting, and the challenges facing public education.

Paula Nowakowski has called Manchester home for 34 years and brings decades of educational experience. She raised two daughters who attended Manchester schools and spent her career working with students, including 24 years as an art teacher at Regional Day School.

Her background provides valuable insight into the needs of teachers, staff, students, and families.

Steven M. Giordano is a decorated United States Army veteran who served with the 82nd Airborne Division, deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq, and received the Purple Heart.

A former federal corrections professional and father of two children attending Manchester Township Elementary School, Giordano brings experience in leadership, public service, and accountability.

Together, the candidates believe their combined backgrounds in education, law enforcement, military service, business, and public service provide a balanced foundation for making decisions affecting the school district.

Protecting Sports, Arts, and Student Opportunities

While conservative spending remains a major priority, Manchester Kids First is equally committed to protecting the programs that make Manchester schools special.

The team strongly supports athletics, music, arts, clubs, and extracurricular activities, recognizing the important role these programs play in students’ personal growth and development.

“Sports, music, clubs, and extracurricular activities help shape our children into future leaders,” Poss said. “We want to protect these opportunities while making sure the district is operating efficiently and responsibly.”

The candidates believe responsible budgeting should begin with identifying efficiencies and eliminating unnecessary expenditures rather than automatically looking to reduce valuable student programs.

They also emphasize the importance of strong academics, classroom resources, and supporting the teachers and staff who work with Manchester’s students every day.

Giving Parents, Teachers, and Residents a Voice

Another important goal for Manchester Kids First is improving communication and transparency throughout the district.

The team believes parents deserve to be heard, teachers deserve support, and residents deserve clear explanations of how their tax dollars are being spent.

Nowakowski’s extensive classroom experience gives the team an understanding of the challenges educators face, while Poss and Giordano bring the perspectives of parents with children currently attending district schools.

The candidates want to encourage greater community involvement and promote an environment where residents feel comfortable asking questions, sharing concerns, and participating in discussions about the district’s future.

Looking Out for Manchester’s Senior Community

One of the team’s priorities is ensuring Manchester’s senior population is not forgotten when important financial decisions are made.

Many longtime residents have supported the school district through decades of property taxes, even after their own children have graduated.

Manchester Kids First believes these residents deserve representation and fiscal accountability.

The candidates support exploring opportunities to work with local and state officials on potential taxpayer relief, while ensuring that the school district’s budget is managed conservatively.

“We can support our children, provide a great education, and still respect the financial sacrifices our seniors and taxpayers make every year,” Poss said. “It comes down to priorities, accountability, and making smart financial decisions.”

The team believes every proposed expenditure should be evaluated not only for its immediate benefit but also for its long-term impact on the district and taxpayers.

A Positive Vision for Manchester’s Future

Despite the challenges facing public education, Manchester Kids First remains optimistic about the district’s future.

The candidates believe Manchester has dedicated teachers, talented students, supportive families, and a community that genuinely cares about its schools.

Their shared priorities include strengthening academic achievement, protecting student activities, supporting teachers, encouraging parental involvement, maintaining transparency, and promoting conservative fiscal management.

They also emphasize that Board of Education decisions should be guided by what is best for Manchester rather than political affiliations or outside interests.

For Poss, Nowakowski, and Giordano, the goal is to bring people together around shared priorities and continue moving Manchester forward.

“We’re proud of our community and proud of our schools,” Poss said. “We want to see every student succeed, every parent have a voice, and every taxpayer know that their money is being handled responsibly. That’s what Manchester Kids First stands for.”

As voters prepare for the November 3 election, the Manchester Kids First team hopes residents will recognize its commitment to balancing educational excellence with financial responsibility.

Their message is simple: Strong schools. Protected student opportunities. A voice for parents. Respect for seniors. Conservative spending. Accountability to taxpayers.