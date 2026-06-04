Crashes and Delays Slow New Jersey Thursday Morning Commute

June 4, 2026

A crash with injuries on Interstate 287 and a roadway closure in Somerset County were among several incidents slowing New Jersey’s Thursday morning commute.

Newark, NJ – Drivers across New Jersey faced significant delays during the Thursday morning rush hour as crashes, investigations, and heavy traffic volume slowed travel on major highways and river crossings. The most serious incident involved an injury crash on Interstate 287 in Morristown, while a separate crash investigation shut down all lanes of Route 206 in Montgomery Township.

Key Points

• Injury crash closes ramp lane on I-287 southbound in Morristown.

• Route 206 closed in both directions during crash investigation in Montgomery Township.

• Lengthy delays reported at the Lincoln Tunnel, Holland Tunnel, George Washington Bridge, and several major highways.

Authorities reported a crash with injuries shortly before 8:30 a.m. on I-287 southbound at Exit 35 for Route 124 in Morristown. The ramp lane remained closed as emergency crews responded to the scene.

Further south, all lanes of U.S. Route 206 were closed in both directions north of Trent Place in Montgomery Township due to an ongoing crash investigation that began earlier in the morning.

River crossings experience heavy backups

Commuters heading into New York City encountered substantial delays at the region’s busiest crossings. Travel times at both the upper and lower levels of the George Washington Bridge reached approximately 30 minutes on eastbound I-95 approaching the Alexander Hamilton Bridge.

The Lincoln Tunnel experienced even longer delays, with eastbound travel times reaching 45 minutes from the New Jersey Turnpike’s Exit 16E. Drivers approaching the Holland Tunnel faced delays of approximately 25 minutes from both Turnpike Exit 14C and Route 139 at Tonnelle Circle.

Congestion spreads across major corridors

Heavy traffic volume created delays on several key commuter routes throughout northern and central New Jersey. Westbound delays were reported on Route 24 in Hanover Township, Route 22 in Union Township, and Interstate 80 westbound through Elmwood Park and Paterson.

Southbound traffic also slowed significantly on U.S. Route 9 between the Edison Bridge and South Amboy, while congestion affected U.S. Routes 1 and 9 in both Linden and North Bergen.

In Mercer County, motorists encountered delays on U.S. Route 1 northbound through West Windsor Township and on Route 29 northbound between Hamilton Township and Trenton.

Turnpike traffic remains heavy

The New Jersey Turnpike’s outer roadway northbound experienced a mile-and-a-half backup approaching Newark during the height of the morning rush. Transportation officials attributed the delay primarily to heavy traffic volume.

Truck restrictions also remained in effect on the lower level of the George Washington Bridge eastbound, with commercial vehicles directed to use designated exits and lanes approaching the crossing.

Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time throughout the morning and check real-time traffic conditions before heading out as delays continue to affect several major routes statewide.