15 Years Later, Snooki Meets Officer Behind Her Iconic Jersey Shore Arrest

June 4, 2026

Fifteen years after one of reality television’s most unforgettable moments, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi reunited with the Seaside Heights police officer who arrested her during the early days of Jersey Shore.

Seaside Heights, NJ – Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and retired Seaside Heights police officer Joe Fastige recently reunited to celebrate one of the most iconic moments in Jersey Shore history — the arrest that helped launch the MTV reality star into pop culture fame.

The pair met at The Snooki Shop before heading to the Seaside Heights boardwalk, where they reflected on the infamous 2010 incident that became one of the most memorable scenes in reality television.

Key Points

• Snooki reunited with Officer Joe Fastige 15 years after her famous arrest.

• The pair recreated moments from the iconic Jersey Shore episode.

• New merchandise celebrates one of the show’s most memorable catchphrases.

The original incident occurred during the first season of Jersey Shore when an intoxicated Snooki wandered along the Seaside Heights boardwalk repeatedly asking, “Where’s the beach?” before being arrested for disorderly conduct.

The scene quickly became one of the defining moments of the MTV series and remains one of the most replayed clips in reality television history.

Officer recalls famous arrest

During the reunion, Fastige revealed he was just 21 years old and only about a year removed from the police academy when he encountered the future reality television star.

Looking back on the incident, Fastige said Polizzi wasn’t causing serious problems and was simply a young person who had a little too much fun while enjoying the shore town’s nightlife.

The two laughed about how neither could have predicted the encounter would become a defining moment in television history.

Back to the beach

As part of the reunion, Polizzi and Fastige returned to the boardwalk and beach area where the arrest occurred and filmed playful videos recreating portions of the famous scene.

The pair also recorded social media content together, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the story that helped make Jersey Shore a cultural phenomenon.

Commemorating a Jersey Shore classic

To mark the anniversary, Polizzi released special merchandise inspired by the episode, including apparel featuring some of the unforgettable catchphrases associated with the incident.

More than a decade later, the Seaside Heights arrest remains one of the most recognizable moments from Jersey Shore and a reminder of the show’s lasting impact on pop culture, reality television, and the Jersey Shore itself.