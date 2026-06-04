Migrant Jailed for “Threat to Kill” in Ocean County

June 4, 2026

A 37-year-old Dominican Republic citizen is being held without bail in Ocean County after being charged with burglary, criminal contempt, and making threats to kill.

Toms River, NJ – A man from the Dominican Republic is being held in the Ocean County Jail on multiple criminal charges, including burglary and threatening to kill another person, according to jail records.

Yasser Nmn Alberto-Vasquez, 37, was booked into the Ocean County Jail on June 2 and remains in custody without bail.

Key Points

• Inmate faces burglary and threat-related charges in Ocean County.

• Records show three separate contempt-of-court allegations.

• Defendant remains jailed without bail pending court proceedings.

According to jail records, Alberto-Vasquez is charged with burglary, making a threat to kill, and multiple counts of contempt for allegedly violating a court order.

The threat charge is listed as a third-degree offense, while the burglary charge is listed as a fourth-degree offense under New Jersey law.

Multiple cases filed

Court records show three separate case numbers associated with the charges.

Two of the cases involve contempt allegations, while a third case includes contempt, burglary, and threat-related offenses.

Authorities have not released details about the circumstances that led to the charges or the nature of the alleged court order violations.

Remains jailed

Alberto-Vasquez remains housed at the Ocean County Jail’s main facility.

Records indicate all three cases are currently being held on a no-bail status, and no projected release date has been listed.