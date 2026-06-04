NJ Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia Blasts State Leaders Over Delaney Hall Riots: ‘I’ve Absolutely Had It’

June 4, 2026

The Sussex County Republican accused New Jersey’s top Democrats of ignoring crime victims while rushing to defend protesters and immigration activists connected to the Delaney Hall controversy.

Trenton, NJ – Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia launched a blistering attack on New Jersey’s Democratic leadership Thursday, using the ongoing controversy surrounding Newark’s Delaney Hall detention center to accuse elected officials of political hypocrisy and misplaced priorities.

In a lengthy statement posted to social media, the Sussex County Republican said she has grown increasingly frustrated with what she described as political grandstanding from state and federal officials amid weeks of protests, arrests, and unrest surrounding the immigration detention facility.

“I don’t know about you, but I’ve absolutely had it with this crew of New Jersey representatives,” Fantasia wrote.

Key Points

• Dawn Fantasia accused Democratic leaders of politicizing the Delaney Hall controversy.

• The lawmaker criticized several members of New Jersey’s congressional delegation by name.

• Fantasia argued elected officials have ignored crime victims while focusing on immigration activism.

Fantasia reserved some of her sharpest criticism for members of New Jersey’s congressional delegation, including Rep. LaMonica McIver, Sen. Cory Booker, Sen. Andy Kim, Rep. Rob Menendez, and Gov. Mikie Sherrill.

Referring to McIver, who is facing federal charges stemming from a confrontation outside Delaney Hall and has denied wrongdoing, Fantasia wrote, “We have a sitting congresswoman criminally charged for throwing hands at DHS agents.”

She also criticized Menendez over remarks made during a recent immigration-related demonstration, writing that the congressman appeared at a New Jersey high school with a bullhorn shouting profanities.

Menendez was seen on video giving a constituent the middle finger and saying ‘f-ck you’ after the man asked how his father, disgraced and incarcerated former U.S. Senator Bob Menendez, was doing.

‘No outrage, no crusade’

Fantasia argued that many of the same elected officials now speaking out about Delaney Hall remained silent during years of reported problems inside New Jersey’s own correctional facilities that housed American citizens.

“While in Congress, they didn’t — and still don’t — do a damn thing to address the documented deplorable conditions in multiple New Jersey Department of Corrections facilities over the past six years,” Fantasia wrote.

“Not when women were being repeatedly assaulted and abused, not when inmates were suffering heat-related illnesses, not when there were federal and state reports of parasites, food issues, safety failures and scandal after scandal. No outrage, no crusade.”

The lawmaker accused Democratic leaders of becoming “Monday morning quarterbacks” only when an issue aligns with their political interests.

Focus on crime victims

Fantasia also pointed to several high-profile New Jersey crimes, arguing that public officials have devoted more attention to Delaney Hall than to families affected by violent crime.

“You all want to be heroes?” she wrote. “Why don’t you start a fund for the family of the Toms River woman who was set on fire on the subway?”

She also referenced the family of a Teaneck school bus victim who suffered a fractured skull and a Lakewood mother and daughter who were killed by a drunk driver.

“Why so quiet on all of that?” Fantasia asked. “No press conferences? No storming the castle?”

Delaney Hall remains political battleground

Fantasia’s comments come as Delaney Hall continues to dominate political debate in New Jersey. The Newark detention facility has become the focal point of protests, legal disputes, congressional visits, and growing national attention surrounding immigration enforcement policies.

The assemblywoman concluded her remarks by questioning whether elected officials are more interested in media attention than addressing victims and public safety concerns.

“Forgive me if I’m not impressed by people who can find a camera in five seconds but can’t recognize a victim unless the story fits their social cause du jour,” Fantasia wrote.