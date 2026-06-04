Food Trucks, Live Music and Fireworks Return to East Hanover This Weekend

June 4, 2026

The East Hanover PBA Food Truck Festival returns Saturday with dozens of vendors, family activities, live entertainment, and a fireworks finale.

East Hanover, NJ – Food lovers, families, and fireworks fans will gather in East Hanover this weekend as the annual East Hanover PBA Food Truck Festival returns for a full day of food, entertainment, and community fun.

The event takes place Saturday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Lurker Park and will feature 15 food trucks, more than 25 vendors, live music, children’s activities, and a fireworks display to close out the evening.

Key Points

• Fifteen food trucks will serve food throughout the day.

• Live music begins at 6 p.m. with the band Lurker Park.

• Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.

Organizers say attendees can expect a variety of food options from some of the region’s most popular food trucks, with efforts made to reduce wait times and improve the overall festival experience.

In addition to food vendors, guests will find more than two dozen non-food vendors offering merchandise, crafts, and community information.

Family-friendly activities planned

The festival will also include bounce houses and activities for children, making it a popular destination for families looking to spend the afternoon outdoors.

Leashed dogs are welcome at the event, and free parking will be available for attendees.

The East Hanover Civic Association said all proceeds from the festival will directly benefit the organization and its community programs.

Fireworks to cap off the night

Live entertainment will begin at 6 p.m. when local band Lurker Park takes the stage.

The evening will conclude with a fireworks show scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.

Advance tickets can be purchased online at www.ehpbafoodtruckfestival.com at a discounted rate.

Event Details

What: East Hanover PBA Food Truck Festival & Fireworks

When: Saturday, June 6, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Lurker Park, 25 Johnson Place, East Hanover

Admission: $5 per person; children 5 and under admitted free. Admission increases to $10 after 5 p.m.

Parking: Free

Pets: Leashed dogs welcome