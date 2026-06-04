Hot Air Balloons, Food Trucks and Crafts Take Flight at Warren County Festival This Weekend

June 4, 2026

Hundreds of colorful hot air balloons will fill the skies above Warren County as a popular two-day festival returns with food, crafts, live entertainment and family activities.

Washington, NJ – One of Northwest New Jersey’s most anticipated summer events returns this weekend as the Warren County Hot Air Balloons, Arts & Crafts Festival takes over Warren County Community College for two days of family-friendly entertainment.

The annual festival will feature mass hot air balloon launches, arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, live music, children’s activities and more on Saturday and Sunday.

Key Points

• Daily mass hot air balloon launches highlight the weekend event.

• Festival features arts and crafts vendors, food trucks and family activities.

• Two-day event takes place at Warren County Community College.

Festival-goers will have the opportunity to watch dozens of hot air balloons take to the skies during scheduled mass launches, one of the signature attractions that draws visitors from across New Jersey and neighboring states.

In addition to the balloon displays, attendees can browse arts and crafts exhibits, shop from local vendors and enjoy a variety of food options from participating food trucks.

Fun for the entire family

Organizers have also planned children’s activities and entertainment throughout the weekend, making the festival a popular destination for families looking for a summer outing.

Live musical performances and interactive attractions are expected to run throughout both days of the event.

The festival has become a longstanding Warren County tradition, attracting thousands of visitors each year.

Event Details

What: Warren County Hot Air Balloons, Arts & Crafts Festival

When: June 6 and June 7, 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Warren County Community College, 475 Route 57 West, Washington

Admission: $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 4-12

Parking: $5

Guests are encouraged to arrive early for the best viewing opportunities during the daily balloon launches.