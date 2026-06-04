L.E.A.D. Fest Carnival Brings Rides, Food and Family Fun to Garden State Plaza

June 4, 2026

One of North Jersey’s largest traveling carnivals returns to Paramus this week with rides, games, food and entertainment for all ages.

Paramus, NJ – Families looking for thrills, fair food and summer fun still have time to visit the L.E.A.D. Fest Carnival, which continues through Saturday at Westfield Garden State Plaza.

The popular event features amusement rides, carnival games, food vendors and live entertainment while supporting a nonprofit organization focused on youth drug prevention and violence awareness.

Key Points

• L.E.A.D. Fest continues through June 7 at Garden State Plaza.

• Carnival features rides, games, food and family entertainment.

• Event supports Law Enforcement Against Drugs & Violence programs.

Hosted by Law Enforcement Against Drugs & Violence (L.E.A.D.), the festival serves as both a community event and fundraiser for the nonprofit organization’s educational programs.

L.E.A.D. works with police officers and educators nationwide to help prevent drug abuse, violence, cyberbullying and other issues affecting young people.

Fun for all ages

Visitors can enjoy a variety of carnival rides ranging from family attractions to high-thrill experiences, along with classic midway games and a wide selection of food vendors.

The event has become a popular annual attraction in Bergen County, drawing families from across North Jersey.

Entertainment and activities are scheduled throughout the festival’s run.

Event Details

What: L.E.A.D. Fest Carnival

When: Now through June 7

Where: Westfield Garden State Plaza, One Garden State Plaza, Paramus

Admission: $5

Rides: Additional fees apply for ride tickets

The carnival is expected to attract large crowds throughout its final days as families take advantage of one of the region’s biggest seasonal events.