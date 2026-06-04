Cape May Music Festival Returns With Three Weeks of World-Class Performances

June 4, 2026

Classical, jazz and chamber music will fill venues across Cape May this month as the annual Cape May Music Festival returns with performances by acclaimed musicians and ensembles.

Cape May, NJ – Music lovers from across the region are heading to Cape May as the Cape May Music Festival returns for three weeks of concerts, special performances and cultural events.

Running through June 21, the festival features a diverse lineup of classical, chamber and jazz performances presented by Cape May MAC at venues throughout the historic seaside community.

Key Points

• Cape May Music Festival runs through June 21.

• Festival features classical, jazz and chamber music performances.

• Events take place at venues throughout Cape May.

The festival showcases an impressive roster of musicians, including the Atlantic Brass Band, New Jersey Symphony Chamber Players and the New York Chamber Ensemble.

Audiences can enjoy performances ranging from traditional classical concerts to contemporary interpretations and jazz showcases, creating one of South Jersey’s premier cultural events.

Unique performances and experiences

Among the festival’s signature offerings are Bach’s Lunches, a popular series that combines live music with fine dining experiences.

Organizers say the festival is designed to provide visitors with opportunities to experience world-class music in intimate and scenic settings throughout Cape May.

Concerts are scheduled at several iconic locations, including Rotary Park and the Episcopal Church of the Advent.

Celebrating Cape May’s arts scene

The festival has become a longstanding tradition that helps highlight Cape May’s growing reputation as a cultural destination in addition to its beaches, Victorian architecture and historic attractions.

Each year, the event attracts visitors from throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania and beyond.

Event Details

What: Cape May Music Festival

When: June 1 through June 21

Where: Multiple venues throughout Cape May

Featured Performers: Atlantic Brass Band, New Jersey Symphony Chamber Players, New York Chamber Ensemble and more

Admission: Ticket prices vary by event

Additional information, schedules and tickets are available through Cape May MAC at capemaymac.org.