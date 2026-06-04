June 4, 2026

Gov. Mikie Sherrill delivered a message in Spanish to families of immigration detainees, pledging continued support and calling for the closure of Newark’s Delaney Hall detention facility.

Jersey City, NJ – Gov. Mikie Sherrill is drawing attention after issuing a Spanish-language message expressing solidarity with families whose relatives are being held at Delaney Hall, the controversial immigration detention center in Newark.

The governor’s statement came after a meeting with family members in Jersey City, where she said relatives described troubling conditions inside the facility and urged state officials to take action.

Photo: hola! Yo soy mikie! Governor sherrill pledges, in spanish, support for delaney hall migrants

Key Points

• Sherrill released a Spanish-language statement addressing immigrant families.

• Governor said detainees’ relatives reported concerns about conditions inside Delaney Hall.

• Sherrill pledged continued support and reiterated her call to shut down the facility.

Sherrill said Immigration and Customs Enforcement has denied her access to Delaney Hall, a move she argued raises questions about what is occurring inside the detention center.

“ICE is denying me access to Delaney Hall, raising serious questions about what’s happening behind those walls,” Sherrill wrote.

The governor said conversations with family members deepened her concerns about conditions at the facility.

Families describe troubling allegations

According to Sherrill, relatives reported allegations that detainees have been denied medical care and medications, subjected to intimidation and threats, and had visitation and communication privileges restricted.

The governor also said families shared accounts alleging some detainees were pressured to sign deportation paperwork without translation services.

Those allegations have not been independently verified by state officials, and federal immigration authorities have not publicly responded to the governor’s specific claims.

Message delivered in Spanish

In a notable move, Sherrill posted a Spanish-language version of her statement directly addressing immigrant families affected by the detention center.

“Every person deserves dignified treatment. Everyone is entitled to due process. And every family deserves the ability to see and advocate for their loved ones,” the governor wrote.

The statement represents one of Sherrill’s strongest public messages to date regarding Delaney Hall and the families of detainees being held there.

Pledges continued support

Sherrill said detainees have requested a meeting with her and that she intends to continue seeking access to the facility.

“We will keep supporting these families, faith leaders, advocates, and those who are peacefully protesting as we work to shut down Delaney Hall,” she wrote.

The comments come as Delaney Hall remains at the center of growing political, legal, and public debate over immigration detention policies in New Jersey, with activists, elected officials, and federal authorities continuing to clash over conditions and operations at the Newark facility.