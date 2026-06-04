Annual Feast of St. Anthony Returns to Scotch Plains With Food, Music and Religious Tradition

June 4, 2026

The Annual Feast of St. Anthony will bring four days of food, live entertainment, rides and a cherished religious procession to Scotch Plains this week.

Scotch Plains, NJ – The Annual Feast of St. Anthony is returning to the Roman Catholic Church of the Assumption from Wednesday through Saturday, offering a mix of family entertainment, traditional festival fare and a celebration of faith centered on one of the Catholic Church’s most beloved saints.

Key Points

• Feast of St. Anthony runs June 4–7 in Scotch Plains

• Festival features food, live music, rides, games and family activities

• Sunday procession honoring St. Anthony follows the Noon Mass

Visitors can enjoy a variety of festival favorites while taking in continuous entertainment throughout the event. Organizers have planned live music performances, amusement rides, games and activities designed to appeal to guests of all ages.

The annual celebration has become a popular community tradition, drawing residents and visitors together for several days of food, fellowship and entertainment.

Faith remains at the center

While the festival offers plenty of family fun, organizers emphasize that the Feast of St. Anthony is rooted in religious devotion. The event honors St. Anthony of Padua, one of the most widely venerated saints in the Catholic Church.

Religious observances remain a central part of the celebration, providing parishioners and visitors an opportunity to reflect on the saint’s legacy while participating in community festivities.

Traditional procession planned

A highlight of the feast will take place following the Noon Mass on Sunday, when parishioners will carry a statue of St. Anthony through the streets in a traditional procession accompanied by music.

The procession serves as a public expression of faith and devotion, continuing a longstanding tradition associated with St. Anthony celebrations in many Catholic communities.

Family entertainment throughout the festival

Festival-goers can spend the week enjoying rides, games and entertainment while sampling food from a variety of vendors. The event is designed to offer something for every member of the family.

Admission to the festival is free, although ride tickets will be sold separately for those wishing to enjoy the amusement attractions.

The Annual Feast of St. Anthony takes place at the Roman Catholic Church of the Assumption, 113 Chiego Place, Scotch Plains.