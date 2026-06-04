Annual Bayshore Greek Fest Returns to Holmdel With Food, Music and Family Fun

June 4, 2026

The four-day Bayshore Greek Fest is bringing authentic Greek cuisine, folk dancing, live entertainment and carnival attractions to Holmdel this week.

Holmdel, NJ – The Annual Bayshore Greek Fest is set to welcome visitors to Kimisis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church in Holmdel from Wednesday through Saturday, offering a celebration of Greek culture through food, music, dancing and family-friendly entertainment. The popular festival runs June 4 through June 7 at the church’s campus on Hillcrest Road.

Key Points

• Bayshore Greek Fest runs June 4–7 in Holmdel, New Jersey

• Festival features authentic Greek food, pastries, music, rides and games

• Free shuttle service available from St. Benedict’s Catholic Church parking area

Festival attendees can enjoy a wide variety of traditional Greek dishes prepared by members of the parish community. Featured menu items include lamb shanks, pastitsio, moussaka, tiropites and spanakopites, along with an assortment of homemade pastries and specialty treats.

Greek culture on display

Beyond the food, the event showcases the traditions and heritage of Greece through music and dance performances throughout the weekend. Children from the various Kimisis dance groups will perform traditional Greek folk dances while dressed in colorful cultural costumes.

Visitors will also have opportunities to participate in some of the festivities while enjoying live entertainment scheduled across all four days of the event.

Family-friendly attractions

The festival includes rides, games and prize opportunities designed to appeal to families and visitors of all ages. Organizers say the combination of food, culture and entertainment has made the Bayshore Greek Fest a longstanding community tradition in Monmouth County.

Guests can explore vendor offerings featuring specialty items and enjoy a festive atmosphere celebrating Greek heritage in Holmdel.

Parking and shuttle service

Free parking is available at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, located about a half mile from the festival grounds. Complimentary shuttle service will transport visitors between the parking area and Kimisis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church.

On-site parking will also be available for guests who require easier access to the event.

The Annual Bayshore Greek Fest takes place at Kimisis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church, 20 Hillcrest Road, Holmdel, and is open through Saturday.