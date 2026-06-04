Fairfield player gets lucky as winning lottery ticket pays off

June 4, 2026

Five-figure prize claimed by Connecticut winner known as Wheels #186

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — A Fairfield lottery player is celebrating after claiming a $10,000 prize from a winning Connecticut Lottery ticket.

The prize was claimed on June 2 by a winner identified in lottery records as Wheels #186.

Lottery officials reported the winning claim was worth $10,000.

No additional information about the winner was released.

Connecticut Lottery records routinely identify some winners using nicknames or abbreviated names when prize claims are announced publicly.

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