Fairfield player gets lucky as winning lottery ticket pays off

Five-figure prize claimed by Connecticut winner known as Wheels #186
FAIRFIELD, Conn. — A Fairfield lottery player is celebrating after claiming a $10,000 prize from a winning Connecticut Lottery ticket.
The prize was claimed on June 2 by a winner identified in lottery records as Wheels #186.
Lottery officials reported the winning claim was worth $10,000.
No additional information about the winner was released.
Connecticut Lottery records routinely identify some winners using nicknames or abbreviated names when prize claims are announced publicly.
Key Points
- A Fairfield lottery player claimed a $10,000 prize on June 2.
- The winner was identified as Wheels #186 in Connecticut Lottery records.
- Additional details about the winner were not released.