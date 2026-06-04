Rockville lottery regular hits another big win after wife doubts lucky ticket

June 4, 2026

Maryland player heads to lottery headquarters to claim prize from scratch-off purchased in Greenbelt

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A longtime Maryland Lottery player added another memorable win to his collection after scratching his way to a $50,000 prize and surprising even his wife with the news.

The Rockville resident claimed a $50,000 prize on June 1 after purchasing a winning ticket at Centerway Mini Mart on Centerway in Greenbelt.

The winner told Maryland Lottery officials that he is no stranger to collecting lottery prizes, having won numerous awards over the years, including several worth up to $1,000.

Still, the latest win immediately caught his attention.

After revealing the prize, the first person he told was his wife.

“She didn’t believe me, in the beginning,” the winner said.

The lucky player said he plans to use the winnings to strengthen his family’s financial situation.

The Prince George’s County retailer that sold the winning ticket will receive a $500 bonus from the Maryland Lottery.

Lottery officials said only one instant $50,000 prize remains unclaimed in the game.

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