Maryland Lottery makes major change for scratch-off players

June 4, 2026

Anyone checking scratch-off tickets on a phone will need to use a different app for now

BALTIMORE, Md. — Maryland Lottery players who use their phones to check scratch-off tickets will need to make a change, as officials have shifted that function to the My Lottery Rewards app until further notice.

The Maryland Lottery announced that players should now use the My Lottery Rewards app to scan and check scratch-off tickets using their mobile devices.

The change affects scratch-off ticket verification, but players can also use the Rewards app to check draw game tickets and FAST PLAY tickets.

Lottery officials noted that ticket-checking machines remain available at Maryland Lottery retailers statewide for players who prefer to verify tickets in person.

The Maryland Lottery app will continue to provide services such as viewing winning numbers, creating ePlayslips and accessing information about draw games, FAST PLAY games and scratch-off products.

Officials also highlighted additional benefits available through the My Lottery Rewards program. Members can enter second-chance promotions, participate in prize drawings and accumulate points that can be redeemed for prizes or additional drawing entries.

Registration for the My Lottery Rewards program is free.

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