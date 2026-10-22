Gunman Returns After Argument, Fires Into Queens Store Window, NYPD Says

Police are seeking a man accused of firing a shot outside a commercial establishment after a dispute with a 19-year-old.

QUEENS, NY — A man left the scene of a verbal dispute with a 19-year-old, returned with a firearm and fired a shot that struck a storefront window Tuesday afternoon, the NYPD said today.

The confrontation occurred around 4:10 p.m. October 20 in front of 190-10 99th Avenue. Police said the unidentified man initially walked away before returning a short time later.

Suspect fled on foot

After returning, the man displayed a firearm and fired one round, striking the window of a commercial establishment, police said. He then fled on foot.

The NYPD is seeking the individual in connection with reckless endangerment.

Police ask public for information

Anyone with information can call NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or send a direct message to @NYPDTips.