Woman Grabbed at Jay Street Subway Station; NYPD Seeks Suspect

Police say an unidentified individual forcibly touched a 27-year-old woman during a morning encounter inside the station.

NEW YORK, NY — A 27-year-old woman was forcibly grabbed between the legs inside the Jay Street subway station on October 12, prompting an NYPD appeal for help identifying the person responsible.

The encounter happened at approximately 8:40 a.m., police said. An unidentified individual approached the woman, grabbed her and fled on foot, according to NYPD Crime Stoppers.

Police ask for tips

Investigators are seeking the individual in connection with forcible touching in the New York City subway system.

Anyone with information can send a direct message to @NYPDTips or call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).