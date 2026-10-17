Gunman Sought After Deadly Shooting on Midtown Subway Platform

Police say a man was shot in the chest on the northbound E train platform at 53rd Street and Seventh Avenue Saturday afternoon.

MANHATTAN, NY — Police are searching for a gunman after a man was fatally shot Saturday, October 17, on a subway platform in Manhattan, according to an NYPD Crime Stoppers notice.

The shooting happened around 12:21 p.m. at the 53rd Street and Seventh Avenue station. An unidentified person approached the victim on the northbound E train platform, pulled a firearm and fired, police said.

The attacker struck the victim “once in the chest,” according to the NYPD Crime Stoppers notice posted on Facebook.

Police said the shooter fled on foot, heading north on Seventh Avenue. The notice did not identify the victim or provide a motive for the homicide.

Police seek tips on fleeing suspect

The station falls within the Midtown North Precinct and Transit District 1. The notice did not include a physical description of the person being sought.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website or on X at @NYPDTips.

30-second broadcast transcript

Police are searching for a gunman after a deadly shooting on a Midtown Manhattan subway platform. The NYPD says a man was shot in the chest around twelve twenty-one Saturday afternoon at the Fifty-third Street and Seventh Avenue station. The shooter fled north on Seventh Avenue. Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers.

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