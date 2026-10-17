Jersey Shore Cop Critically Injured by Suspected Drunk Driver During Routine Traffic Stop

A routine traffic stop turned into a nightmare for a Middle Township officer critically injured Friday night.

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ – A Jersey Shore police officer is in critical but stable condition after being struck by a vehicle driven by a suspected drunk driver during a traffic stop on Route 47 Friday night. Patrolman Austin Kapurelos of the Middle Township Police Department suffered serious injuries in the crash, which led to the arrest of a 36-year-old Cape May County man.

The collision happened shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, October 16, on Route 47 South, also known as Wildwood Boulevard. Kapurelos was conducting a motor vehicle stop when he was struck, according to a statement released Saturday by the Middle Township Police Department.

The driver, identified as Lucio Lopez-Perez, 36, of Erma, remained at the scene and was taken into custody on suspicion of impaired driving. He now faces multiple criminal and traffic charges while Kapurelos receives treatment at AtlantiCare Medical Center.

Routine Route 47 Traffic Stop Turns Into Emergency

The Friday night crash unfolded along one of Cape May County’s major north-south roadways, where Kapurelos was performing a routine police duty.

According to the Middle Township Police Department’s official announcement, the officer was conducting a traffic stop when a passing vehicle struck him.

Emergency personnel immediately provided medical assistance before Kapurelos was transported to AtlantiCare Medical Center with serious injuries.

By Saturday, police reported that the injured officer remained in critical but stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash forced authorities to close Route 47 South for approximately four hours while investigators examined the scene and gathered evidence.

Middle Township Police Chief Tracey Super expressed concern for the injured officer and thanked those who rushed to help.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Ptl. Austin Kapurelos, his family, and everyone affected by this crash,” Super said.

“We are grateful to the officers, emergency personnel, and members of the public who came to Ptl. Kapurelos’ aid.”

The chief also asked the community to respect the officer’s family’s privacy during his recovery.

Erma Driver Arrested on DWI and Assault by Auto Charges

Police identified the driver as Lopez-Perez, a 36-year-old resident of Erma in Lower Township.

Following the collision, officers took him into custody for suspected impaired driving.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated under N.J.S.A. 39:4-50, assault by auto under N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1(c)(2), and a violation of the public health and safety law resulting in serious bodily injury under N.J.S.A. 2C:40-18(b).

Authorities also issued multiple additional traffic charges.

Lopez-Perez was processed and lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Center on a warrant.

Police have not released the results of any chemical testing or provided additional information about what investigators believe occurred immediately before the collision.

The charges are allegations, and Lopez-Perez is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Cape May County Community Rallies Behind Injured Officer

The crash prompted a public statement from Middle Township Mayor Christopher M. Leusner, who emphasized the dangers officers face while carrying out everyday responsibilities.

“On behalf of the Township Committee and all of Middle Township, I want Ptl. Austin Kapurelos and his family to know that our entire community is standing with them,” Leusner said.

“Our officers put themselves in harm’s way every day to keep us all safe, and last night was a painful reminder of the risks they face during even the most routine duties.”

The mayor thanked emergency responders and residents who assisted after the collision and urged drivers to avoid getting behind the wheel while impaired.

“Please, never get behind the wheel impaired. It puts every life on the road at risk, including the lives of those who serve us,” Leusner said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Middle Township Police Department and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has relevant video footage to contact Middle Township police at 609-465-8700.

The department said additional information will be released when confirmed and appropriate, but officials are withholding further details to protect the investigation and Kapurelos’ privacy.

For the injured officer, the immediate focus remains his recovery as investigators work to determine the circumstances behind the Friday night crash.