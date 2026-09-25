Long island 7-eleven sells big powerball winner

A Jericho Turnpike ticket hit third prize in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

EAST NORTHPORT, N.Y. – A Powerball ticket sold at a 7-Eleven in East Northport just turned into a $50K payday. The New York Lottery said the ticket matched enough numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing to score the game’s third prize.

The winning ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven at 3041 Jericho Turnpike in East Northport. It was the only $50K third-prize Powerball ticket sold in New York for the Sept. 23 drawing, according to official results.

The winning numbers were 5, 15, 26, 29 and 30, with Powerball 14, according to the official Powerball drawing results. No ticket nationwide hit the $333 million jackpot.

One $50K third-prize Powerball ticket was sold in New York.

The winning ticket came from the 7-Eleven at 3041 Jericho Turnpike in East Northport.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were 5, 15, 26, 29, 30 and Powerball 14.

East Northport Store Lands Another Big Lottery Score

The win puts another Long Island lottery ticket in the spotlight. Shore News Network previously reported on an East Northport ticket that landed a TAKE 5 top prize earlier this year.

Wednesday’s ticket hit Powerball’s third-prize level by matching four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball. Official results show one New York ticket won the standard $50K prize, while no New York ticket won the $250K Power Play version.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern. The game uses five white balls drawn from numbers 1 through 69 and one red Powerball from numbers 1 through 26.

What Powerball Players Should Know

The New York Lottery said it contributed $3.6 billion during fiscal year 2025-2026 to support public schools statewide.

Players affected by gambling-related harm can get confidential assistance through New York’s HOPEline at 1-877-846-7369 or by texting HOPENY to 467369. The New York State Gaming Commission also lists those resources as part of the state’s responsible-gambling requirements.