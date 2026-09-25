Pregnant NJ Congresswoman Facing 17 Years in Prison Blames Trump for Her Assault on ICE Agents

Rep. LaMonica McIver says she is being prosecuted for congressional oversight, while federal prosecutors accuse her of physically interfering with officers during the arrest of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka.

NEWARK, N.J. — New Jersey Congresswoman LaMonica McIver, now pregnant and facing three federal criminal charges stemming from a confrontation with immigration officers at Newark’s Delaney Hall detention facility, returned to social media this week with a blunt message about the case hanging over her.

“I am facing 17 years in federal prison for doing my job and standing up to Trump’s merciless immigration enforcement campaign,” McIver wrote. “I am finding the strength to keep standing up every single day.”

The first-term Democratic congresswoman has consistently framed the prosecution as an effort by the Trump administration to punish her for carrying out congressional oversight of immigration enforcement. Federal prosecutors describe the case differently, alleging McIver physically interfered with officers as they attempted to arrest Newark Mayor Ras Baraka outside Delaney Hall on May 9, 2025.

McIver has pleaded not guilty. The charges remain allegations, and she is presumed innocent unless prosecutors prove them beyond a reasonable doubt.

What Happened at Delaney Hall

McIver was at Delaney Hall with other members of Congress for an oversight inspection of the federal immigration detention facility when a dispute erupted involving Baraka and federal officers.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said Baraka had entered a secured area and was repeatedly told he was not authorized to remain there.

According to prosecutors, McIver and other lawmakers challenged officers as they moved to arrest Baraka.

When officers attempted to take the mayor into custody outside the secured area, prosecutors said someone in the crowd yelled, “circle the mayor.”

The indictment alleges McIver then placed her arms around Baraka “in an effort to prevent HSI from completing the arrest.”

Prosecutors further allege McIver “slammed her forearm into the body of one law enforcement officer,” tried to restrain that officer by grabbing him and “used each of her forearms to forcibly strike a second officer.”

Those allegations are the basis of the federal criminal case. McIver disputes the government’s characterization of the confrontation and has argued that her actions occurred while she was carrying out constitutionally protected congressional oversight.

McIver Says Case Is About Silencing Congressional Oversight

McIver has repeatedly rejected the government’s portrayal of the encounter.

After a federal judge refused in January to dismiss one of the remaining counts, she said oversight of immigration detention could not be performed remotely.

“Legislative oversight of an ICE detention facility like Delaney Hall can’t be done from behind a desk—it is my responsibility to visit it, inspect it, and hold those running it accountable for any abuses,” McIver said.

She accused the administration of trying to criminalize legitimate congressional work.

“I’m disappointed by today’s ruling, and remain very concerned about the Trump administration’s efforts to criminalize legislative oversight and operate in the shadows,” McIver said.

“Oversight helps prevent the administration from abusing people and violating their rights; when abuses do occur, oversight exposes them,” she continued. “This work is Congress’s job—it’s not ambiguous and it shouldn’t be up for debate. I will keep standing up to protect our communities.”

Three Charges Carry Combined Maximum of 17 Years

McIver was indicted in June 2025 on three counts under 18 U.S.C. § 111, the federal law covering forcibly assaulting, resisting, opposing, impeding, intimidating or interfering with certain federal officers while they are performing official duties.

Two of the counts each carry a statutory maximum of eight years in prison. The third carries a maximum of one year.

That is how the often-repeated “17 years” figure is calculated.

It does not mean McIver would automatically receive a 17-year sentence if convicted. Any sentence would depend on which counts resulted in convictions, federal sentencing rules and the judge’s ultimate determination.

The case has become a major New Jersey politics flashpoint, combining questions about immigration enforcement, congressional authority and the limits of legislative immunity.

McIver Tried to Get the Case Dismissed

McIver’s attorneys asked U.S. District Judge Jamel Semper to throw out the prosecution on several grounds.

One of the central arguments relied on the Constitution’s Speech or Debate Clause, which protects members of Congress from being questioned elsewhere for legitimate legislative acts.

McIver argued that her visit to Delaney Hall was congressional oversight and that the conduct charged by prosecutors could not be separated from that legislative activity.

She also accused the government of selective and vindictive prosecution, arguing she was targeted because of her political opposition to the Trump administration and its immigration policies.

The district court rejected those arguments.

McIver responded after the initial ruling by saying the prosecution was intended to intimidate her.

“From the beginning, this case has been about trying to intimidate me, stop me from doing oversight, and keep me from doing my job,” she said.

She later appealed.

Appeals Court Says Oversight Does Not Automatically Immunize Alleged Conduct

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit issued a major ruling in the case Aug. 26.

The court acknowledged that McIver was engaged in congressional oversight at Delaney Hall. But the judges drew a distinction between the purpose of her visit and the specific physical conduct alleged in the indictment.

The Third Circuit opinion states that McIver “faces criminal charges for conduct that occurred during her oversight visit to Delaney Hall, a federal immigration detention facility.”

McIver argued that the Speech or Debate Clause and separation-of-powers principles immunized her from prosecution.

The appeals court largely disagreed.

It upheld the district court’s refusal to dismiss Counts One and Two, the two felony counts carrying potential eight-year maximum sentences.

That ruling means the court found that prosecuting the alleged physical acts underlying those counts does not impermissibly require McIver to answer for protected legislative activity.

The appeals court did not fully resolve the case in the government’s favor. It sent Count Three back to the district court for additional consideration of whether legislative immunity could apply to the conduct alleged in that count.

McIver Says Appeals Court ‘Got It Wrong’

McIver reacted strongly to the Third Circuit decision.

“I fundamentally believe that the court got it wrong here,” she said.

“To protect the people, their elected representatives must be authorized to conduct oversight of the executive branch without fear of retaliation,” McIver said.

She also tied the criminal case directly to Trump administration immigration enforcement.

“Today’s decision chills that authority and emboldens the Trump administration to continue persecuting our most vulnerable communities, those who try to defend them, and anyone who dares hold the president or his lackeys accountable,” she said.

McIver has said the case is “not over” and indicated she intends to continue challenging the prosecution.

Court Did Not Accept Her Broader Immunity Theory

The most important legal issue is narrower than the political debate surrounding the case.

Neither the district court nor the appeals court found that McIver lacked authority to inspect Delaney Hall.

The dispute is whether congressional oversight authority also protects the particular physical acts prosecutors allege occurred during the confrontation.

So far, the courts have declined to extend legislative immunity that far on the two most serious counts.

McIver has maintained that separating those actions from the surrounding oversight visit creates a dangerous precedent.

“This appeal is for everyone who is standing up to this administration as they try to operate without oversight, silence the people who oppose them, and shut down those who protect the vulnerable,” McIver said when she filed her appeal.

“They want to make an example out of me, but I will not let them,” she added. “I will not be bullied out of doing my job and protecting our communities. Not now, not ever.”

Pregnancy Adds Another Dimension to Ongoing Case

McIver is also navigating the federal prosecution while pregnant.

Her pregnancy does not change the criminal allegations or the legal standards governing the case, but it adds a deeply personal dimension to a prosecution that has now stretched for more than a year.

Her latest social media statement reflects that intersection.

“I am facing 17 years in federal prison for doing my job and standing up to Trump’s merciless immigration enforcement campaign,” McIver wrote. “I am finding the strength to keep standing up every single day.”

The case remains unresolved. Prosecutors continue to allege McIver crossed the line from congressional oversight into physical interference with federal officers, while McIver continues to argue that the prosecution is an attack on legitimate legislative oversight and political opposition to the administration’s immigration policies.

A jury may ultimately be asked to decide whether prosecutors can prove the criminal charges beyond a reasonable doubt.