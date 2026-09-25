Stolen car slams into baltimore mta bus after police stop attempt, 16 hurt

Four suspected juveniles were inside the stolen vehicle when the afternoon crash sent 16 people to hospitals.

BALTIMORE, MD – A stolen vehicle carrying four people believed to be juveniles slammed into an MTA bus in East Baltimore after the driver fled an attempted police traffic stop Thursday afternoon, sending 16 people to area hospitals.

The collision happened around 12:48 p.m. at East Oliver and North Wolfe streets. According to the Baltimore Police Department’s official account of the crash, Eastern District officers had attempted to stop the vehicle before the driver fled and officers requested help from the department’s Foxtrot aviation unit.

Police said the fleeing vehicle subsequently struck the MTA bus at the intersection. “A total of 16 people, including the four juveniles in the stolen vehicle, were transported to area hospitals following the crash,” the department said.

Key Points

Four occupants of the stolen vehicle are believed to be juveniles and suffered multiple injuries.

Sixteen people in all were transported to hospitals after the crash.

Police said injuries suffered by people aboard the MTA bus were considered non-life-threatening.

Four Juveniles Hurt as Stolen Vehicle Crashes Into Bus

The four people inside the stolen vehicle suffered multiple injuries and were taken to area hospitals, investigators said. Police had not released their ages, identities or individual conditions as of Thursday evening.

The crash also sent passengers or occupants of the MTA bus to hospitals. “The injuries sustained by the occupants of the bus are considered non-life-threatening at this time,” Baltimore police said.

The crash occurred in an area served by Maryland’s public transit network, operated by the Maryland Transit Administration. The agency’s Baltimore bus system includes routes running along Wolfe Street and nearby East Baltimore corridors.

Readers can follow additional Maryland news coverage from Shore News Network.

Police Investigation Continues After East Baltimore Crash

Detectives from the Baltimore Police Traffic Investigation Unit and Special Investigation Response Team are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attempted stop and collision.

Police have described the investigation as preliminary, meaning additional details about the events leading up to the crash could emerge. The department did not immediately announce charges against the vehicle’s occupants.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact Traffic Investigation Unit detectives at 410-396-2606. Anonymous information can also be provided through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

10 Alternate Headlines

Stolen Car Packed With Suspected Juveniles Smashes Into Baltimore Bus, 16 Hospitalized Police Stop Attempt Ends in MTA Bus Crash That Sends 16 to Baltimore Hospitals Stolen Vehicle Slams Into Baltimore Bus After Driver Flees Police, 16 Taken to Hospitals Baltimore Police Stop Goes Sideways as Stolen Car Crashes Into MTA Bus Four Suspected Juveniles Hurt After Stolen Car Plows Into Baltimore MTA Bus Wild Baltimore Crash Sends 16 to Hospitals After Stolen Car Hits MTA Bus Driver Flees Baltimore Police Before Stolen Vehicle Smashes Into MTA Bus East Baltimore Bus Crash Sends 16 to Hospitals After Police Try to Stop Stolen Car Stolen Car Carrying Four Suspected Juveniles Crashes Into Baltimore Bus Baltimore MTA Bus Rocked by Stolen Car After Driver Flees Traffic Stop

How many people were injured in the Baltimore MTA bus crash?

Police said 16 people, including four occupants of the stolen vehicle, were transported to area hospitals.

Were the people inside the stolen vehicle juveniles?

Baltimore police said the four occupants are believed to be juveniles. Their identities and exact ages were not immediately released.

Where did the crash happen?

The collision occurred at East Oliver and North Wolfe streets in East Baltimore shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday.