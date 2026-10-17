Maryland lottery's holiday surprise includes $100k prizes and $30k dream trips

Six new holiday games arrive with cash prizes up to $100K and a chance to plan the vacation of a lifetime.

BALTIMORE, MD – The Maryland Lottery is kicking off the holiday season early with six new scratch-off games, a $100,000 top prize and a special promotion that could send six players on dream vacations worth $30,000 each. The festive games arrived at retailers statewide Friday, October 16, giving players a chance to win instant cash and enter a separate drawing for additional prizes.

The biggest attraction may be the vacation giveaway, which allows each of six randomly selected winners to design a trip with a $30,000 budget. Winners will work with a travel planner to choose their destinations, activities and traveling companions, rather than receiving a preselected vacation package.

The holiday promotion also includes 48 cash prizes of $5,000 and one $10,000 prize. Drawings begin October 27 and continue into January, giving eligible players multiple opportunities to win beyond the prizes printed on their tickets.

Six Holiday Scratch-Off Games Hit Maryland Stores

The new Maryland Lottery holiday lineup includes scratch-offs ranging from $1 to $20, with different prizes and festive designs.

The games released Friday are:

$1 Cozy Cash — top prize of $500.

$2 Season’s Greetings — top prize of $10,000.

$3 Peppermint Payout — a peppermint-scented ticket with a $30,000 top prize.

$5 Holly-Day Cash — top prize of $50,000.

$10 Winter Multiplier — top prize of $100,000.

$20 Win $100, $200 or $500 — a game featuring 71 million prizes at those three prize levels.

Players can review individual games and their prize structures through the Lottery’s official scratch-off catalog.

The scented Peppermint Payout ticket adds a novelty element to the seasonal collection, while Winter Multiplier offers the largest advertised instant top prize among the six games.

The $20 game features a different prize structure, emphasizing numerous opportunities to win $100, $200 or $500 rather than a single six-figure jackpot.

Six Players Will Win Custom $30K Dream Vacations

The holiday second-chance promotion is designed to give qualifying tickets another opportunity to produce a prize, even after the instant scratch-off game is finished.

Players can submit non-winning holiday scratch-offs through My Lottery Rewards to earn entries in the promotional drawings.

The grand prizes are six customizable vacations, each with a $30,000 travel budget.

Rather than limiting winners to one destination or a fixed itinerary, the Lottery will allow each vacation winner to work with a travel planner.

Winners will decide where to travel, how many people to bring and what activities to include within the prize budget.

That could mean an international adventure, a domestic getaway or a vacation closer to home.

The Lottery also announced that it will pay the estimated state and federal taxes associated with the vacation prizes.

Alongside the travel giveaways, the promotion will award 48 prizes of $5,000 and one prize of $10,000.

Those cash prizes total $250,000, separate from the six vacation awards.

Second-Chance Drawings Begin October 27

The holiday promotion will feature 12 weekly drawings, beginning October 27 and continuing through January 13, 2027.

Entries are cumulative, meaning eligible entries remain in the pool after each drawing rather than disappearing simply because they were not selected.

Players can participate through the My Lottery Rewards program using qualifying tickets.

The promotion will expand November 2 when three additional holiday FAST PLAY games become available.

Those games are $1 Jingle Jangle, $5 Merry Money Multiplier and $10 Holiday Countdown.

The Maryland Lottery said the new FAST PLAY tickets will also qualify for the holiday second-chance promotion.

The combination of six scratch-offs, three FAST PLAY games, cash giveaways and customizable vacations makes the promotion one of the Lottery’s major seasonal launches.

Players can find entry details and promotional information in the Lottery’s October 16 holiday game announcement.

With the first drawing scheduled for October 27, eligible players can begin collecting entries as the holiday games reach stores across Maryland.