Mother charged after baby’s death is ruled homicide in D.C.

June 4, 2026

Arrest follows medical examiner’s finding that 13-month-old died from dehydration and malnourishment due to neglect

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Southeast D.C. mother has been charged with murder months after her 13-month-old daughter was found dead inside an apartment and the child’s death was ruled a homicide.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest of 25-year-old Valencia Duke in connection with the death of 13-month-old Mazouri Jones.

The investigation began on Jan. 18 when officers responded to the 4700 block of Southern Avenue Southeast for a report of an unconscious child.

When first responders arrived, they found two 13-month-old children, a girl and a boy, inside an apartment.

Authorities said the female child, later identified as Mazouri Jones, showed no signs consistent with life and was pronounced dead at the scene. The male child was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

On April 3, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Mazouri’s death was caused by dehydration and malnourishment due to neglect and ruled the manner of death a homicide.

Following the investigation, members of the Capitol Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Duke on June 3 pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court warrant.

She has been charged with first-degree felony murder.

The case remains under investigation.

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