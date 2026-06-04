Bronx Homicide Suspect Sought After Fatal Stabbing Inside Longfellow Avenue Building

June 4, 2026

NYPD detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing Wednesday afternoon in the Bronx.

Bronx, NY – Police are searching for a suspect wanted in a homicide investigation after a man was fatally stabbed inside a building on Longfellow Avenue in the Bronx on Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred at approximately 1:44 p.m. within the confines of the NYPD’s 41st Precinct.

Key Points

• Fatal stabbing reported inside 1006 Longfellow Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

• Victim suffered a stab wound to the torso, according to police.

• Suspect fled the scene on foot and remains unidentified.

Authorities said an unidentified individual stabbed an unidentified male victim in the torso with a knife inside 1006 Longfellow Avenue. Emergency responders were called to the scene, but police have not yet released additional information about the victim.

Suspect fled on foot

Following the stabbing, the suspect fled the location on foot and escaped in an unknown direction, according to investigators. No arrests have been announced, and police have not released a description of the individual being sought.

Detectives are continuing to canvass the area and review available evidence as they work to identify and locate the suspect.

Investigation remains active

The NYPD has classified the case as a homicide investigation and is asking anyone with information to come forward. Officials said tips from the public could prove critical in helping detectives identify the person responsible.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips. All calls are confidential.

Police seeking public assistance

Investigators have not released a motive for the stabbing, and the circumstances leading up to the attack remain under investigation. Additional details are expected to be released as the investigation progresses.

Police encourage anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident to contact authorities.