Gunmen Sought After Armed Robbery and Shooting Near Bronx Residential Building

June 4, 2026

NYPD investigators are searching for three suspects accused of robbing two men at gunpoint before firing shots during a pursuit in the Bronx.

Bronx, NY – Police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery and subsequent shooting that occurred early Saturday morning near Roberts Avenue and Jarvis Avenue in the Bronx. Authorities said two men were robbed at gunpoint before suspects fired multiple rounds as they fled the scene.

Key Points

• Two men were robbed at gunpoint while entering a residential building.

• Suspects stole jewelry, wallets, and cell phones before fleeing in a black sedan.

• Shots were fired at the victims during a pursuit, but no injuries were reported.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:20 a.m. when a 40-year-old man and a 46-year-old man were entering a residential building in the vicinity of Roberts Avenue and Jarvis Avenue. According to investigators, a black sedan approached and stopped near the victims.

Two individuals exited the vehicle and approached the men from behind while a third suspect remained involved with the getaway vehicle.

Victims robbed at gunpoint

Police said one of the suspects displayed a firearm and ordered the victims to surrender their jewelry, wallets, and cell phones. The victims complied, and the suspects quickly returned to the black sedan with the stolen property.

Authorities said the vehicle then fled northbound on Roberts Avenue.

Gunfire erupted during pursuit

After the robbery, the victims pursued the fleeing suspects in an attempt to recover their belongings. During the chase, one of the suspects reportedly displayed a firearm and fired several rounds toward the victims.

Despite the gunfire, neither victim was struck, and no injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.

Investigation ongoing

Detectives are working to identify the three individuals involved and locate the black sedan used during the crime. Investigators are reviewing available surveillance footage and gathering evidence from the area.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or the suspects involved is encouraged to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or submit tips through @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.