June 4, 2026

A Wednesday afternoon house fire in Gloucester Township displaced a resident but resulted in no reported injuries, according to local authorities.

Gloucester Township, NJ – Emergency crews responded to a dwelling fire in the Clementona neighborhood of Gloucester Township on Wednesday afternoon after reports of a possible entrapment at a residence on Belleview Avenue. The incident occurred at approximately 4:57 p.m. on the unit block of Belleview Avenue.

Key Points

• House fire reported Wednesday afternoon on Belleview Avenue in Gloucester Township

• Resident safely evacuated before fire crews arrived

• No injuries reported, but the resident was displaced by the damage

Officers with the Gloucester Township Police Department arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the side of the home. Authorities quickly confirmed that the resident had safely escaped the residence before emergency responders reached the scene.

Photo: gloucester township dwelling fire displaces resident in clementona neighborhood

Firefighters worked to contain and extinguish the blaze while police secured the area and assisted with the response.

Multi-agency fire response

Fire suppression efforts were led by Squad 88, a cooperative 24-hour staffing initiative involving multiple fire agencies throughout Camden County. Participating departments included Gloucester Township Fire Districts 2 and 4, Pine Hill Fire Department, Chews Landing Fire Department, Blackwood Fire Department, Erial Fire Department, Lambs Terrace Fire Department and Winslow Township Fire Department.

Additional support was provided by Inspira Basic Life Support and the American Red Cross.

Resident displaced by damage

Although no injuries were reported, officials said the resident was displaced because of damage caused by the fire. The American Red Cross assisted with post-fire support efforts.

Authorities have not released information regarding the extent of the damage or an estimated loss value.

Fire remains under investigation

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Gloucester Township Police Department and the Erial Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office. Investigators have not announced any preliminary findings.

In the wake of the incident, officials reminded residents to regularly inspect smoke alarms and fire suppression systems to ensure they are functioning properly.

Working smoke alarms provide early warning when a fire occurs, allowing occupants additional time to evacuate safely before flames and smoke spread throughout a home.