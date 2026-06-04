Midnight beatdown caught on camera as Akron cops hunt mystery woman

June 4, 2026

Detectives say a victim was attacked by multiple suspects as investigators race to identify key person of interest

AKRON, Ohio — A violent late-night assault involving multiple suspects has prompted Akron detectives to ask for the public’s help identifying a woman captured on video during the incident.

The assault occurred around midnight on April 5, according to the Akron Police Department.

Investigators said the victim was attacked by multiple suspects. Detectives are now working to identify a female seen in surveillance footage who may have information relevant to the case.

Police described the woman as wearing a black tank top, light-colored shorts and white shoes. Her hair was pulled back on top of her head at the time of the incident.

Authorities released the video as part of the ongoing investigation and are urging anyone who recognizes the woman to come forward.

Officials cautioned the public not to approach the individual if she is located.

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1018340667326908/

Anyone with information is asked to contact Akron Police Detective D. Forney at 330-375-2464 or 330-375-2TIP. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

Key Points