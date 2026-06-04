Armenian National Jailed in Ocean County on Assault, Weapons Charges

June 4, 2026

A 46-year-old man from Armenia is being held without bail in the Ocean County Jail following his arrest on assault and weapons-related charges.

Toms River, NJ – An Armenian national is being held in the Ocean County Jail after authorities charged him with assault and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to jail records.

Davit Petrosyan, 46, was booked into the Ocean County Jail on June 4 and remains in custody without bail.

Key Points

• Ocean County inmate charged with assault and weapons offenses.

• Jail records identify the defendant as a citizen of Armenia.

• Petrosyan remains held without bail pending court proceedings.

According to jail records, Petrosyan is charged with causing or attempting to cause bodily injury to another person, a disorderly persons offense under New Jersey law.

He is also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon classified as “other” under state criminal statutes.

Held without bail

Records show Petrosyan was committed to the Ocean County Jail on Wednesday and remains housed at the facility’s main location.

A review of jail records shows the case is currently listed as no bail, and no projected release date has been posted.

Few details released

Authorities have not released additional information regarding the circumstances that led to the arrest or the type of weapon allegedly involved.