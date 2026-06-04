Gunman vanishes after late-night shooting in D.C.

June 4, 2026

Surveillance video captures suspect as police offer reward for information

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A man was wounded in a late-night shooting in Southeast D.C., and investigators are now asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect captured on surveillance video.

The shooting occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. on April 13 in the 2600 block of Birney Place Southeast, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Seventh District officers responded to reports of gunfire and found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was conscious and breathing when officers arrived. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Authorities said the suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera, and investigators have released video footage in hopes that someone will recognize the individual.

You can watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g_nGcGSDL8E&source_ve_path=OTY3MTQ&embeds_referring_euri=https%3A%2F%2Fmpdc.dc.gov%2F

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the shooting is urged to contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or submit an anonymous tip by texting 50411.

Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

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