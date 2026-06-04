Philadelphia Police Officer Injured After Being Struck by Vehicle Near Phillies Game

June 4, 2026

A Philadelphia police officer directing traffic outside Citizens Bank Park was injured Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle during a Phillies-related assignment.

Philadelphia, PA – A Philadelphia police officer was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle while directing traffic near Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday night, authorities said.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:19 p.m. in the city’s 3rd Police District near 1000 Packer Avenue, where officers were assigned to manage traffic associated with a Philadelphia Phillies event.

Key Points

• Police officer struck by vehicle while directing traffic near Citizens Bank Park.

• Officer transported to Jefferson Hospital in stable condition.

• Driver remained at the scene as investigators continue to review the crash.

According to police, a 33-year-old man operating a 2018 white Subaru struck the officer while the officer was on foot redirecting traffic.

The force of the collision caused the officer to hit the vehicle’s windshield before landing on the roof of the car, officials said.

Officer hospitalized

Philadelphia Fire Department medics responded to the scene and transported the injured officer to Jefferson Hospital.

Authorities said the officer was listed in stable condition following the crash.

The extent of the officer’s injuries was not immediately released.

Investigation underway

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with responding officers, according to preliminary information.

No charges have been announced, and investigators have not indicated whether speed, impairment, or other factors played a role in the collision.

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Crash Investigation Division is conducting an active investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Additional information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.