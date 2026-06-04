20-Year-Old Shot by Scooter-Riding Gunmen in North Philadelphia

June 4, 2026

Police are searching for two suspects on electric scooters after a 20-year-old man was shot Wednesday night in North Philadelphia.

Philadelphia, PA – A 20-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday night after two gunmen riding electric scooters opened fire on a group standing outside in North Philadelphia, according to police.

Officers from Philadelphia’s 22nd District responded at approximately 9:45 p.m. to the 3000 block of West Susquehanna Avenue and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his left thigh.

Key Points

• 20-year-old man shot in the leg on West Susquehanna Avenue.

• Police say two suspects were riding electric scooters when gunfire erupted.

• No arrests have been made and investigators have not identified a motive.

The victim was transported by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Investigators said the shooting occurred while the victim was standing outside with two other individuals near the intersection.

Suspects fled on electric scooters

According to preliminary findings, the group observed two unidentified males traveling westbound on Susquehanna Avenue aboard electric scooters.

Police said the suspects briefly turned north onto 31st Street before circling back toward the corner of 31st Street and Susquehanna Avenue.

As the scooters returned to the area, the suspects allegedly opened fire.

Victim struck while seeking cover

Authorities said the victim attempted to take cover between parked vehicles when he was struck in the leg by gunfire.

The two suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

Investigators have not released descriptions of the shooters and have not announced any arrests.

Detectives seeking answers

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Shooting Investigation Group is leading the investigation.

A motive for the shooting remains unknown, and detectives continue working to determine whether the victim was the intended target.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Philadelphia police.