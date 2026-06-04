Triple Shooting Leaves One Man Critically Injured in Philadelphia’s Kensington Section

June 4, 2026

Three men were shot during an early morning shooting in Philadelphia’s 24th Police District, leaving one victim in critical condition and prompting an active police investigation.

Philadelphia, PA – Detectives are investigating a triple shooting that erupted early Thursday morning in Philadelphia’s Kensington section, leaving one man fighting for his life and two others injured.

Officers from the 24th District responded at approximately 2:07 a.m. to reports of a person with a gun in the 600 block of East Wishart Street. When police arrived, they found an adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his back.

Key Points

• Three men were shot during an early morning incident in Philadelphia.

• One victim remains in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.

• No arrests have been made as detectives continue to investigate.

Police immediately transported the critically wounded victim to Temple University Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Shortly after officers arrived at the scene, two additional gunshot victims arrived at Episcopal Hospital in a private vehicle seeking treatment for injuries sustained during the same incident.

Two additional victims injured

According to investigators, one of the men suffered a gunshot wound to his left arm, while the other sustained a gunshot wound to his left wrist.

Both victims were reported to be in stable condition.

Authorities have not released the identities or ages of the victims.

Investigation ongoing

No arrests have been made, and investigators have not announced a possible motive for the shooting.

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Shooting Investigation Group has assumed responsibility for the case and is actively working to determine what led to the violence.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Philadelphia police.