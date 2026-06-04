Columbus Police Seek Armed Carjacking Suspects After Hudson Street Robbery

June 4, 2026

Columbus police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects accused of stealing a vehicle at gunpoint from a gas station on Hudson Street.

Columbus, OH – Detectives with the Columbus Division of Police are investigating an armed carjacking that occurred on May 28 at a business in the 1200 block of Hudson Street. Authorities say the victim was pumping gas when two suspects approached and allegedly stole the victim’s vehicle at gunpoint before fleeing the scene.

Key Points

• Armed carjacking reported May 28 on the 1200 block of Hudson Street

• Two suspects allegedly confronted a victim at a gas station

• Columbus police are seeking public assistance in identifying the suspects

According to investigators, the incident occurred around 1 p.m. while the victim was fueling a vehicle at a local business. Police said two individuals approached the victim, and one of the suspects displayed a handgun while demanding the vehicle.

Authorities said the suspects then fled in the victim’s vehicle before officers arrived.

Detectives release suspect images

The Columbus Division of Police has released images of the two individuals believed to be involved in the robbery. Detectives are hoping someone from the community recognizes the suspects and can provide information about their identities.

The case remains under investigation by the department’s Robbery Unit.

Public asked to assist investigation

Investigators are encouraging anyone with information related to the suspects or the incident to come forward. Tips from the public may help detectives identify those responsible and recover additional evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Siers with the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665.

Individuals wishing to remain anonymous can contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

Ongoing investigation

Police have not released additional details about the stolen vehicle or whether any arrests have been made. No injuries were reported in the information released by authorities.

Detectives continue to follow leads and are asking residents to review the suspect images and report any information that may assist the investigation.