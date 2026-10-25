Newton Firefighters Bring Walker Street Basement Fire Under Control in 15 Minutes

Crews made an interior attack Wednesday night and largely contained the flames to the object where the fire began.

NEWTON, NJ — Firefighters brought a basement fire at a Walker Street home under control within approximately 15 minutes of dispatch Wednesday night, October 21, according to the Newton Volunteer Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched at approximately 9:28 p.m. Newton police officers at the residence reported heavy smoke, and the arriving fire chief confirmed an active basement fire and requested additional resources.

Crews attack fire from inside the home

Live Map: Here’s where it happened WALKER STREET NEWTON, NJ

Ladder 2 arrived within seven minutes of dispatch with five firefighters, including the deputy chief. The crew entered the residence and attacked the fire with a hose line.

Squad 3 arrived next with four firefighters, including a captain, and assisted with suppression before checking whether flames had spread.

The department reported that the fire remained largely contained to the object of origin.

Andover firefighters assist with cleanup operations

Once crews controlled the flames, Newton canceled most of the additional response. Andover Township firefighters remained to assist with overhaul, checking for lingering fire, and ventilation.

All fire units cleared the Walker Street residence by approximately 10:40 p.m.