Philadelphia Teen Shot on North 22nd Street, Taken to Temple Hospital

Police transported the 16-year-old to the hospital after a Saturday afternoon shooting; he was listed in stable condition.

PHILADELPHIA, PA — A 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon, October 24, on the 2100 block of North 22nd Street in Philadelphia, according to preliminary police information.

The shooting occurred at approximately 4:53 p.m. Police transported the teenager to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Investigators hold shooting scene

Live Map: Here’s where it happened 2100 BLOCK OF NORTH 22ND STREET PHILADELPHIA,

Officers held the scene for further investigation, and the Shooting Investigation Group is handling the case. No arrests had been made at the time of the police update.