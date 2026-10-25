Man Shot Inside Dundalk Home, Hospitalized in Stable Condition

Baltimore County detectives are investigating the early Sunday shooting on Elton Avenue.

DUNDALK, MD — A man was hospitalized after being shot in the chin and neck area inside a residence on Elton Avenue early Sunday, October 25, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

Officers from the Dundalk Precinct responded to the 900 block of Elton Avenue at approximately 2 a.m. and found the wounded man. He was transported to a local hospital, where police said he remained in stable condition.

Live Map: Here’s where it happened 900 BLOCK OF ELTON AVENUE, DUNDALK, MD

Detectives investigate residential shooting

Baltimore County detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.