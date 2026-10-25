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Man Shot Inside Dundalk Home, Hospitalized in Stable Condition

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Baltimore county police are investigating a shooting inside a residence in the 900 block of elton avenue in dundalk.

Baltimore County detectives are investigating the early Sunday shooting on Elton Avenue.

DUNDALK, MD — A man was hospitalized after being shot in the chin and neck area inside a residence on Elton Avenue early Sunday, October 25, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

Officers from the Dundalk Precinct responded to the 900 block of Elton Avenue at approximately 2 a.m. and found the wounded man. He was transported to a local hospital, where police said he remained in stable condition.

Live Map: Here’s where it happened 900 BLOCK OF ELTON AVENUE, DUNDALK, MD
Map of 900 block of elton avenue, dundalk, md
Man Shot Inside Dundalk Home, Hospitalized in Stable Condition
Baltimore

Detectives investigate residential shooting

Baltimore County detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

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