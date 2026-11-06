Baltimore woman wins $50,000 lottery prize just one week after winning

A Maryland Lottery newcomer discovered a top-prize scratch-off before bedtime, then rushed to a store to confirm her surprising win.

BALTIMORE, MD – A Baltimore woman who has been playing the lottery for less than a year has already landed a $50,000 top prize, just one week after celebrating a separate $500 win. The woman discovered her latest windfall while scratching tickets before bed and initially struggled to believe what she was seeing.

The Maryland Lottery announced November 4 that the woman won the top prize on a Multiply Your Money scratch-off purchased at Loch Raven Exxon, located at 1500 East Northern Parkway in Baltimore. The retailer will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winner, whose name was not released, said she has enjoyed playing several scratch-off games since taking up the lottery less than a year ago. Her favorites include In the Green, MONEY and Multiply Your Money, the game that ultimately delivered her five-figure prize.

Baltimore Woman Discovers Winning Ticket Before Bedtime

The winning moment came during an ordinary evening when the Baltimore resident was scratching lottery tickets shortly before going to sleep.

She noticed what appeared to be a winning combination on her Multiply Your Money ticket, but the size of the potential prize left her uncertain.

Rather than immediately celebrating, she took the ticket back to a store to have it scanned and verified.

The result confirmed a $50,000 top prize.

“I couldn’t believe it. Even though I win often, I didn’t believe my eyes when I saw how much I had won,” the woman told Maryland Lottery officials.

The discovery was especially exciting because she had recently celebrated another lottery win.

Just one week earlier, she had collected a $500 prize.

Her latest ticket was worth 100 times that amount.

New Lottery Player Sticks With Her Favorite Scratch-Off Games

Despite being relatively new to playing the lottery, the Baltimore woman told officials she has already experienced several winning moments.

She said those positive experiences have encouraged her to continue playing.

Among the scratch-off games she enjoys most are In the Green, MONEY and Multiply Your Money.

The woman has developed a preference for those games because she believes they have been the most rewarding during her short time playing.

The Maryland Lottery did not disclose how many tickets she purchased before winning the $50,000 prize or how much she has spent on lottery games overall.

Although the woman credits her favorite games for her success, previous wins do not increase the odds of winning on future scratch-off purchases.

Each ticket carries the prize possibilities and odds established for its particular game.

Winner Calls Daughter After Discovering $50,000 Prize

Once the Baltimore woman confirmed her winning ticket, she immediately called her daughter to share the exciting news.

The call marked the beginning of a family celebration, although the winner has chosen to keep the news relatively private.

According to lottery officials, she has told only a few family members about her $50,000 prize.

The lottery did not identify the woman or release additional personal details about her.

When asked what she plans to do with the money, the winner said her priorities are straightforward.

She hopes to pay bills and provide financial assistance to her children.

The prize represents a substantial addition to her household finances, although applicable taxes may reduce the final amount she receives.

Loch Raven Exxon Earns Bonus for Selling $50K Ticket

The winning ticket was purchased at Loch Raven Exxon, located at 1500 East Northern Parkway in Baltimore City.

The gas station will receive a $500 retailer bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling the top-prize scratch-off.

That payment is separate from the woman’s $50,000 prize.

Lottery officials did not disclose the exact date the ticket was purchased or whether the retailer has previously sold other major winning scratch-offs.

Players can review game details, remaining prizes and claim procedures through the Maryland Lottery website.